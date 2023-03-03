Update On Goldberg’s Contract After Remarks On Retirement Match

More info on WCW icon Bill Goldberg‘s current deal with the WWE has come to light.

A powerhouse star during the late ’90s wrestling boom, Goldberg wowed audiences with his explosive strength in the ring as well as his general intensity. The big man is renowned for his lengthy undefeated streak and feuds with the likes of Diamond Dallas Page, Triple H, and Brock Lesnar.

The former NFL player’s popularity during his peak years has long been a thorn in the side of similar characters over the years. The likes of Ryback would often get pilloried with Goldberg chants during undefeated streak runs on TV.

More recently, the former WWE World Heavyweight Champion has become a polarizing figure in the WWE. His star power has arguably become outweighed by his odd booking and often subpar match quality. Perhaps most infamous of all was his bizarre two-minute squash of The Fiend back in early 2020 for the WWE Universal Championship.

More recently, the 56-year-old has made his interest in a proper retirement match known.

“He Can’t Work Anywhere Else” – Dave Meltzer On Goldberg’s Contract Status

On a recent edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer revealed Goldberg’s current contract has run out of confirmed matches. However, the contract itself has not expired yet, despite Goldberg’s claims it was almost up back in October 2022. Until the deal expires, the WWE Hall-of-Famer cannot work anywhere else.

“The WWE doesn’t owe Goldberg anymore matches on the very lucrative deal he signed, but the time frame for the contract hasn’t expired, so he can’t work anywhere else.” Dave Meltzer

Goldberg’s final stretch in WWE for now saw him trade wins with Bobby Lashley before falling to Roman Reigns in Saudi Arabia. Arguably his most acclaimed work since returning to wrestling was his feud with Brock Lesnar in 2016 and 2017. The pair’s sub-five minute WrestleMania 33 bout is often considered one of the greatest ever sprint matches.

Despite his interest in another match, Goldberg is yet to reveal an ideal retirement opponent.

