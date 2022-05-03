Update On Mark Briscoe’s Wife Following Hospital Scare

Mark Briscoe has shared some positive news regarding his pregnant wife days after pulling out of his bookings with his brother Jay over the weekend.

Jay had revealed on Saturday that Mark’s pregnant wife was rushed to the hospital earlier in the day and doctors were trying to prevent a premature birth. At the time, he stated that both the wife and the unborn child are stable.

Mark updated fans by writing on Twitter: “Momma is home and baby is still in the oven!! Thank you all for your prayers and positivity.”

The Briscoes were pulled off Saturday’s GCW In Too Deep and Sunday’s PWG Delivering The Goods events due to the medical emergency.

At the GCW event, they were set to face GCW Tag Team Champions BUSSY (Allie Katch & Effy) and the Second Gear Crew (Mance Warner & Matthew Justice) in a three-way match. At PWG, they were slated to take on Aussie Open.

The Briscoes made their TV return to Impact Wrestling this past Thursday night where they beat Heath and Rhino to earn a shot at Tag Team Champions Violent by Design at Saturday’s Under Siege.