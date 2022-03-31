Update On WrestleMania 38 Ticket Sales

There is an update on the ticket sales for WrestleMania 38.

WWE President Nick Khan recently revealed to The Town with Matthew Belloni that he expects WrestleMania 38 to sell over 100,000 tickets for the two-night event. WrestleTix has provided an update on how the sales have been moving along.

WrestleTix most recent counts have each night at under 59,000 tickets distributed. pic.twitter.com/6yuMyq9hlv — Brandon Thurston (@BrandonThurston) March 31, 2022

Brandon Thurston added that he was told by the Arlington Police Department that 80,709 people went through the turnstiles for WrestleMania 32 back in 2016. That show was held inside AT&T Stadium just as WrestleMania 38 will.

Arlington Police Department told me there were 80,709 people through the turnstiles for Wrestlemania 32 in 2016 at AT&T Stadium. https://t.co/4XioBxI4n2 — Brandon Thurston (@BrandonThurston) March 31, 2022

Vince McMahon had announced an attendance of 101,763 for WrestleMania 32 during an earnings call. This included “ushers and ticket-takers.”

Vince McMahon, on a WWE earnings call, said the Wrestlemania 32 announced attendance of 101,763 included "ushers and ticket-takers and all of that. It wasn't 101,000 paid, but nonetheless, it was a record for us." pic.twitter.com/nddHqXSAWk — Brandon Thurston (@BrandonThurston) March 31, 2022

This year’s WrestleMania will feature the return of “Stone Cold” Steve Austin on night one. He will be a guest on Kevin Owens‘ “The KO Show.” This is expected to be a “fight sequence” rather than a match.

Night one will also feature Charlotte putting her SmackDown Women’s Championship on the line against Ronda Rousey. Bianca Belair will challenge Becky Lynch for the Raw Women’s Championship, and Seth Rollins will face a mystery opponent.

Night two will be headlined by a “Winner Takes All” title unification match between WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and WWE Titleholder Brock Lesnar.

