Venue Hilariously Botches Names of Two Top WWE Superstars

Name changes aren’t new in WWE but this venue botch takes the cake.

WWE superstars will be making their way to the Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena in Atlantic City, NJ on Aug. 14. This is being billed as a “Sunday Stunner” event. In other words, it’s a house show.

This live event is set to feature the likes of Seth “Freakin” Rollins, Asuka, Bianca Belair, Becky Lynch, and others.

Introducing “Franklin” & “Ashule”

Reddit user “chairduck” noticed something rather odd on the official venue page advertising this particular “Sunday Stunner” show.

The page listed Seth’s nickname as “Franklin.” Asuka’s name is completely butchered, as she is referred to as “Ashule.”

Someone call Maffew of Botchamania.

Asuka has been feuding with Becky Lynch. The two challenged Bianca Belair for the Raw Women’s Championship at Hell in a Cell on June 5 in a triple threat match. Belair picked up the win to successfully retain her gold.