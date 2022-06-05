What Vince McMahon Told AJ Lee Upon Her WWE Departure

The end of their WWE career has been a bitter experience for a lot of former WWE stars, but not for AJ Lee. According to the former Diva’s champion, her exit was exactly what it needed to be.

The former WWE star recently appeared on The Sessions with Renee Paquette. Among other things, she talked openly about her departure from WWE.

Lee first revealed how Vince McMahon reacted to her decision to leave. She claimed that the boss was very kind and told her that the door was always open:

“He was very kind. He was just like, ‘the door’s always open if you want to come back.’ and that to me was I don’t know like I know it’s different for some people, but to me, it was so important to go out on top on my own terms.”

‘Exactly What It Needed To Be’

AJ Lee mentioned how a lot of people get buried on their way out of WWE. To get a win at WrestleMania just before her departure, felt the right way to leave to the female star:

“Yeah, I appreciated that. I can’t speak for anyone else’s experience with them. For me, it was exactly what it needed to be.”

Lee teamed up with Paige to defeat The Bella Twins on WrestleMania 31. She competed in a six women tag team match the next night on Raw and then announced her retirement on April 3, 2015.

Quotes via WrestleZone