Vince McMahon Appointed WWE Legend to Mentor Drew McIntyre

Vince McMahon once had a WWE Hall of Famer take Drew McIntyre under his wing.

McIntyre is a two-time WWE Champion but his road to the top was far from easy. During his first WWE run, he was called “The Chosen One” by Vince McMahon.

That distinction didn’t last as he was pushed down the card and eventually released.

After reinventing himself in IMPACT Wrestling and on the indie scene, McIntyre got a second chance with WWE and he’s now one of the company’s biggest stars.

The Undertaker Mentored Drew McIntyre

Speaking to Sports Illustrated, Drew McIntrye revealed that The Undertaker once mentored him and Vince McMahon was the one who made it happen.

“As Undertaker once told me, ‘Don’t play the wrestler. Be the wrestler.’ At the time, ’Taker was my mentor, a role assigned by Vince [McMahon], and I had no idea what he was talking about.

“I was a wrestler, obviously, right? Now, almost 15 years later, I have a much different appreciation for his lessons. I know who I am every time I step out there, and I know what I’m aiming for, and that’s Roman.”

McIntyre figures to be front and center of WWE TV once the company gets closer to its Clash at the Castle event in September. The show will be held inside Principality Stadium in Cardiff, Wales.

The show is expected to break its live gate record for non-WrestleMania events.