Why Vince McMahon Was ‘Pissed’ Over Brock Lesnar Signing

Brock Lesnar has turned out to be one of the biggest stars the pro wrestling industry has ever seen. However, Vince McMahon wasn’t thrilled with his signing at first when he found out how much they were paying him.

Current AEW commentator Jim Ross talked about his time as the WWE‘s Head of Talent Relations on the latest episode of his Grilling JR podcast.

Speaking about signing Lesnar, Ross revealed that they had initially contracted him for $250,000 a year. Per the former WWE star, the boss wasn’t happy when he found out about this:

“When I told him what I was going to pay Brock Lesnar, he looked at me like I was insane, and he was pissed because I think my first offer to Lesnar that I was going to sign him for was [$250,000]

I think Rock got a million.” revealed Jim Ross, “But they’re on this deal where you get paid by your performance, or on your performance, and much sooner than later, those guys are blowing those numbers away.”

The wrestling veteran later claimed that it was the same story with Chris Jericho. According to him, they initially paid less money to Jericho than he earned in WCW.

Ross told Chris that he will do alright if he was as good as he thought. Y2J was soon making a seven-figure salary in WWE.