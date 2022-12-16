Vince McMahon’s WWE Return Could “Cripple the Entire Company” (Report)

Those in WWE are concerned that Vince McMahon’s return could “cripple the entire company” if it goes ahead.

This week, it was reported that McMahon is planning a comeback, believing that he was given bad advice to retire in July of this year.

McMahon believes that the allegations of misconduct leveled against him in June would have blown over if he had stayed in his roles as CEO and Chairman.

Cripple the Company

McMahon’s potential return to WWE has been met with universal disdain, both from fans and those within the company.

The opinion within WWE is that the promotion has been doing very well under the current regime of Nick Khan, Stephanie McMahon, and Triple H.

In the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer reports that one longtime Vince supporter is against the idea, fearing that McMahon could “upend the entire Board.”

That same source said that removing the entire Board would likely lead to class action shareholder lawsuits that would “cripple the entire company.”

McMahon Power

Vince McMahon may have retired in July, but that doesn’t mean he doesn’t still have some power.

McMahon owns 37.6% of all WWE stock (as of this past summer) but because his stock is determined differently, this gives him 80% of the voting power.

One source in WWE noted that McMahon stands to make a fortune in stock sales if he allows TV negotiations to go smoothly, which isn’t as likely with rumors of his possible return to the company.