Watch: Former WWE Champion Big E Wreaks Havoc On Fox College Football Show

Former WWE Champion Big E appeared during the Fox College Football Show today. He showed up in black and yellow overalls and his usual incredible energy.

The 36-year-old got an awesome entrance ahead of the matchup between Michigan and Iowa. He is a former defensive tackle for the Iowa Hawkeyes. Big E was hyped during his entrance and celebrated with the Iowa fans as seen in the video below.

Nobody knows how to make an entrance like @WWEBigE! ? pic.twitter.com/770kVFpfkK — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) October 1, 2022

Big E leaned up against the barricade with Iowa fans and continued to hype up the fans. He also connected with a cake to the face of an overconfident Michigan fan.

IN THE FACE



Michigan fans better watch out when @WWEBigE is around ?? pic.twitter.com/DfMaYh4DLQ — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) October 1, 2022

Nobody in Iowa City is more ready than @WWEBigE ? pic.twitter.com/RLJpaIJt0N — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) October 1, 2022

USC alum and former NFL player Reggie Bush is one of the hosts on the show and Big E had a hilarious interaction with him. The big man lifted Reggie onto his shoulders with ease and carried him around the set of the show.

Big E was out here carrying Reggie Bush ?? pic.twitter.com/lktSsTGjZx — Public Enemies Podcast (@TheEnemiesPE3) October 1, 2022

Big E was also in the stands for the football game. The Michigan Wolverines moved to 5-0 by defeating the Iowa Hawkeyes 27-14. Iowa is now 3-2 on the season.

How much do you miss Big E in #WWE? ?? pic.twitter.com/smdCbXJRDp — JVSportsTalk PPV Pod (@PPV_Pod) October 1, 2022

The New Day member appeared last year in the same exact outfit and predicted that his alma mater was going to defeat Penn State by a million.

Big E Out Of Action With A Neck Injury

Big E was injured on the March 11th edition of WWE SmackDown. The action spilled out of the ring and Ridge Holland went for an overhead throw but Big E landed on his neck, resulting in the big man fracturing his C1 and C6 vertebrae.

The former WWE Champion revealed a couple of weeks after the injury that he was told by a doctor that the injury could have been much worse. Time will tell if we get to see him back inside the squared circle again but it remains a certainty that Big E’s vibrant energy will never fade.