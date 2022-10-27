Watch: Liv Morgan Killed on Latest Episode of ‘Chucky’ TV Series

Liv Morgan has undergone an attitude adjustment following WWE Extreme Rules.

She defended the SmackDown Women’s Championship against Ronda Rousey in an Extreme Rules match at the Premium Live Event.

The 28-year-old wanted to prove to The Baddest Woman on the Planet that she was extreme and she was successful in doing so. Unfortunately for Liv Morgan, it still wasn’t enough and Ronda defeated her to become the new SmackDown Women’s Champion. After the match, Liv was approached for an interview but was in no mood to talk.

Liv Morgan Killed on Chucky TV Show

The horror movie villain Chucky has made some cameos on NXT during the Halloween season. Now, WWE Superstar Liv Morgan has appeared on the Chucky TV show on SyFy. The former SmackDown Women’s Champion appeared on the fourth episode of season 2 of the series. Liv’s cameo on the show was brief as she was brutally murdered by the doll as seen below.

Liv Morgan was recently interviewed by USA Insider about her appearance on the show and revealed she reached out to WWE and USA Network to be a part of the show.