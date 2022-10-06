Watch: Suspended Star Returns To All Elite Wrestling

A suspended star has made his triumphant return to All Elite Wrestling during the tapings for Dark: Elevation.

On September 4th, All Elite Wrestling held the All Out PPV at the NOW Arena in Chicago. CM Punk captured the AEW World Championship for the 2nd time by defeating Jon Moxley in the main event. The first-ever Trios Champions were crowned as The Elite beat Hangman Page and Dark Order to win the belts. None of them would be champions a few days later on Dynamite.

AEW President Tony Khan was forced to strip CM Punk and The Elite of their titles following a brawl backstage. CM Punk went on a rant (while eating muffins) and The Elite went to his locker room after his comments. The brawl included some punches, Ace Steel reportedly hurling a chair and biting former AEW Champion Kenny Omega, and a myriad of suspensions.

One of those talents suspended was AEW wrestler/The Elite’s cameraman Brandon Cutler. Brandon returned tonight to battle Serpentico during the taping of AEW Dark: Elevation. Cutler got a hero’s welcome from the DC crowd, but the cheers turned to boos when many realized The Elite were not with him.

Cutler was suspended with AEW producer Pat Buck, Michael Nakazawa, and Christopher Daniels. They were not involved in the fight but tried to break it up and were briefly suspended while a third party carried out an investigation into the brawl between The Elite & CM Punk. Their suspensions ended last month but Cutler has not appeared since All Out.

Brandon Cutler is back wrestling in AEW pic.twitter.com/ITtsYe4Xaz — MuscleManMalcolm (@MalcolmMuscle) October 5, 2022

Brandon Cutler on the main event of Elevation. Huge pop when elite theme song started. Unfortunately a lot of them turned to boos when it became clear it was Brandon by himself. #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/Jv2yZhPXx2 — RedDeathDarbyGargano (@darbygargano) October 5, 2022

Brandon Cutler BACK in action on Elevation tapings.



A hopeful sign. ? pic.twitter.com/nZ0kwoIr9P — Drain Loves The Acclaimed. ?? (@DrainBamager) October 5, 2022

There is no word on when Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks will return to the company. In addition to his suspension, CM Punk tore his tricep during the AEW World Championship match against Jon Moxley at All Out. He underwent surgery and the recovery time is typically eight months. The former AEW World Champion was recently spotted wearing a brace on his arm.