Watch: WWE Legend Featured In Latest Pawn Stars Trailer

The new season of Pawn Stars is set to feature a longtime WCW and WWE fan favorite.

Former WWE World Heavyweight Champion and 5-time WCW Champion Booker T will appear on the show. On offer during the new season are a pair of his wrestling boots. The owner in question reveals he’s looking to get them pawned off for at least $6000.

Booker T

Along with longtime star Rick Harrison, the man himself makes an appearance. Booker T is spotted pulling his signature pose, entering the show in a similar fashion to how he would the ring. The Houston-native also readily confirms the authenticity of the boots.

New Episodes of #PawnStars are back March 15th at 9/8c! Who's excited? I know we are! :) pic.twitter.com/3T3UH7CFDV — Pawn Stars (@pawnstars) March 1, 2023

Pawn Stars is set to premiere on March 15th.

Will Booker T Wrestle In WWE Again?

Booker T made a surprise appearance during this year’s men’s Royal Rumble match. The San Antonio crowd gave the spinaroonie master a major pop when his iconic entrance theme hit.

The 2006 King of the Ring only lasted 42 seconds in the bout. Intercontinental Champion Gunther sent the Reality of Wrestling founder crashing to the floor to a chorus of boos.

While the Bad Bunny musical subject looked to be in solid shape, it was clear that decades of explosive action between the ropes have taken their toll. During an edition on his Hall of Fame podcast shortly after the Rumble, Booker T discussed his appearance and high opinion of Gunther.

“Gunther did an awesome job making history,” Booker T said. “That guy’s gonna be a major, major player here for WWE for a long time and it was my honor to do the favor for him and I’ve seen people, stupid people saying, ‘Booker got jobbed out.’ Let me just say this, Booker got jobbed out by Gunther and I wanna say this publicly just so everybody can hear it. I’d rather be jobbed out by Gunther than Gunther be jobbed out by me any day of the week.” (h/t WrestleTalk)

For now, it does not appear there are any angles or more long-form matches planned for the WWE Hall-of-Famer. He does, however, perform on ROW from time to time.

Do you plan on watching Booker T’s Pawn Stars appearance?