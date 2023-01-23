“We Call That Job Security” – Kansas Member On The Elite

A member of popular classic prog rock outfit Kansas has shared his thoughts on The Elite using their music in AEW.

Since returning from their suspensions last year, Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks have used ‘Carry On Wayward Son’ by Kansas as their entrance theme when teaming together. The trio became the inaugural AEW World Trios Champions at All Out last year. The titles were vacated later that same week due to their confrontation with CM Punk and Ace Steel backstage after the show.

The classic track has become a constant on Dynamite thanks to their recent Best-of-7 series with Death Triangle. Kenny Omega has since revealed they picked the song in the hope that it would lend a more theatrical, dramatic atmosphere to their return.

(AEW)

Now, one of the band members has weighed in on The Elite’s use of the track.

“The People Are Going Nuts”

During a recent interview on Paltrocast, keyboardist and vocalist Ronnie Platt shared some thoughts on the song’s use in AEW.

“That’s the original that they’re using,” he said. “I saw that video where they’re walking out in the stadium, and all the people are going nuts.”

Impressed by the crowd reaction to the trio and the song, Platt is optimistic that the exposure will help the song reach another generation of listeners.

“That’s just good for the band,” Platt explained. “That’s good promo and really introducing Kansas, even though the kids might not know who the band is or haven’t heard the song before. It really is initiating young people to that music. So that’s all good. We call that job security.”



The Young Bucks have reportedly wanted to use the song for a long time. Despite the Bucks’ on-and-off attempts to get the rights to it over the years, some interpreted it as a shot at CM Punk.

In the chorus, one of the lines goes “There’ll be peace when you are gone.” Considering the bitter rift between The Elite and ‘The Second City Saint’ behind the scenes, it’s hardly surprising some viewers might jump to conclusions. Especially considering how the trio wound up lampooning the former WWE Champion in the ring early in the Best-of-7 series.

All quotes from Ultimate Classic Rock.



