“We Hear You” – Triple H Responds To A Request From WWE Fan

Triple H has gained a lot of power within WWE as of late and has responded to a request from a wrestling fan.

He replaced John Laurinaitis as EVP of Talent Relations and recently took over creative responsibility for the promotion as the Chief Content Officer. His wife, Stephanie McMahon, and Nick Khan replaced Vince McMahon as co-CEOs after he resigned from the company on July 22nd.

A wrestling fan in India started the hashtag #SearchForMerch and Triple H has responded. Rohit Pant of Wrestle Chatter asked Triple H and Stephanie McMahon on social media for the company to provide authentic merchandise to India. The YouTuber noted that Triple H has said during interviews in the past that the company wants to expand in India, yet the fans there are not able to purchase official merchandise from the company.

Dear @TripleH, You’ve said this in many interviews that you want to expand in India. And here we truly passionate fans don’t even get the official merch. We want to feel it, We want authentic merchandise. Do something.@WWE@WWEIndia@WWEShop @StephMcMahon#SearchForMerch#IWF

Triple H has since responded to the request and indicated that WWE is listening. The Game used the viral hashtag in his response as well.

Triple H has his sights set on expanding the product and outlined his vision for NXT moving forward. The 53-year-old suggested an “almost World Cup scenario” for WWE’s developmental show, starting with NXT Europe in 2023.