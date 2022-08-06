What Happened With Bobby Lashley After SmackDown Went Off Air

This week’s episode of SmackDown ended on a high note with Roman Reigns, Drew McIntyre and the WWE return of Karrion Kross & Scarlett.

The returning star attacked The Scottish Warrior from behind. He then sent a message to the current WWE Universal Champion, hinting at a future feud.

Though this wasn’t the end of the night, and fans in the Bon Secours Wellness Arena got to see the United States champion Bobby Lashley defending his title against Ciampa in a dark match after SmackDown.

The bout was about 10 minutes long, and it saw the former NXT champion playing the heel. He gained the upper hand over Lashley early on after rolling out of the ring and making the champion run after him.

The ending of the bout then saw the All Mighty reversing a move from his opponent and delivering a big spear to win the match and retain his title.

Tommaso Ciampa had been paired with The Miz early in his main roster run and presented as a mid card talent, but things have changed since Triple H took over the WWE creative.

There have been reports that Ciampa will be presented as a big star moving forward. This past Monday’s Raw was a testament of things to come.

The episode saw the former NXT star picking up not one but two big victories to become the new #1 contender for the US title. He is now scheduled to challenge Lashley in a Televised match on Raw next Monday.