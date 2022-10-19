What Happened With Jon Moxley After AEW Dynamite Went Off The Air

Jon Moxley defended the AEW World Championship against Hangman Adam Page in the main event of this week’s Dynamite.

It was a special Tuesday night edition of the show in Cincinnati, Ohio. Jon was in control of the title match and hit Page with a Clothesline. Hangman appeared to land wrong during the spot and the match was cut short. Hangman was stretchered out of the arena and Moxley was named the winner.

After the match, Jon Moxley called out MJF for a title match tonight. MJF made his way to the ring but announced that he will cash in his chip at AEW Full Gear next month. Maxwell and William Regal had some choice words for each other earlier on the show.

MJF vs Moxley at Full Gear. Regal got into MJF’s head and made him take the long road to being World champion #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/bq1OZevq7z — ??? ???? ???????•??????? ? (@TranquiloSZN) October 19, 2022

What Happened After Dynamite Went Off The Air?

AEW World Champion Jon Moxley didn’t just have to deal with MJF after his title match, another member of the roster confronted him. Ryan Nemeth, the brother of WWE Superstar Dolph Ziggler, confronted him. Ryan and Dolph are from Cleveland, Ohio and mocked Cincinnati as “Cleveland Jr.”.Moxley poked fun at Nemeth for looking like his bortherDolph Ziggler and Claudio Castagnoli got him in the Swing.

Moxley joked about the sound system not working at the arena and put the responsibility on a member of the security team to make sure it is fixed for when they come back. Jonvowed to keep coming back to Cincinnati until they make it the hottest wrestling city. Jon then took a bunch of photos with the fans in attendance at the Heritage Bank Center.