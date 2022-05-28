Friday, May 27, 2022
HomeNewsWWE News

What Happened After May 27 WWE SmackDown Went Off The Air

By Fernando Quiles Jr.
WWE SmackDown logo
Latest Wrestling News

The May 27 episode of WWE SmackDown is in the books.

This week’s SmackDown took place inside the Simmons Bank Arena in North Little Rock, Arkansas. In the main event, Drew McIntrye served as the mystery partner for Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods to take on The Brawling Brutes.

In the end, McIntyre nailed Ridge Holland with the Claymore and Woods finished things off with the Limit Break for the pinfall win.

After The Show

When the cameras stopped rolling, Cody Rhodes was in action against Kevin Owens. Cody ended up winning the match.

Ahead of the clash, Owens cut a hilarious promo on Cody only being popular due to having pyro in his entrance.

After the match, Cody made it clear he does not control the pyro.

Related Articles
Related Articles

SEScoops is leading source for Wrestling & WWE News since 2004.
Follow us: FacebookTwitterInstagram / YouTube / Google News