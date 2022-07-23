What Really Happened With Brock Lesnar Last Night?

The hours leading up to the July 22 episode of WWE SmackDown were chaotic but it ended up working out for one massive superstar.

The Friday night show for the blue brand was historic. It was the first WWE show since Vince McMahon announced his retirement.

Vince had been the longtime Chairman and CEO of the company. He was also the Head of Creative but he is not gone from the company entirely outside of being a majority shareholder.

The announcement was made just hours before SmackDown went off the air and there was a lot of uncertainty with Brock Lesnar.

Brock Lesnar Ballyhoo

It had been reported by Bryan Alvarez of F4WOnline and Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful that Brock Lesnar left the building hours before WWE SmackDown went off the air. Bryan noted that Brock let WWE officials know he wasn’t happy about Vince McMahon retiring.

Brock had been advertised to appear on the show but WWE pulled that advertising and didn’t mention his name on the air outside of a commercial for the July 25 episode of WWE Raw in New York City.

Brock did indeed show up, however at the end of SmackDown. He attacked Theory with his own Money in the Bank briefcase and laid him out with the F5.

In an update, Fightful reports that once things cooled down, Lesnar returned to the TD Garden in Boston, MA. One WWE superstar told the outlet that there was uncertainty about Brock’s status for the show but felt the situation was “overblown.”

There were also said to have been multiple script changes after Lesnar left the building and most within the backstage area didn’t know if “The Beast” would return.