When AEW Found Out About CM Punk’s Injury

AEW found out about CM Punk requiring a surgery for his injury very late. It was probably the reason behind all the confusion about the future of the AEW world title.

PWinsider provided some behind the scene updates on the Straight Edge Star’s announcement. They noted that officials were aware that the AEW star had hurt himself after his six men tag match on Dynamite.

However, they didn’t get the confirmation that he will require surgery until Friday afternoon, only a short time before the broadcast of Rampage.

Despite the commotion, there were never plans for the former WWE star to relinquish the title. Chris Jericho was mistaken when he said the same and Y2J has since clarified his comments.

As far as his return is concerned, there is no definitive word on how long CM Punk will be out of action after his foot surgery.

AEW has since announced its plans to crown an interim world champion until the veteran returns. The company has followed UFC and taken this approach anytime there has been a problem with the reigning champion.

This Wednesday’s episode of Dynamite will see the promotion determining a #1 contender. He will go on to Forbidden Door on June 26, to compete in a match to crown the interim champion.