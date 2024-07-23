Gov. Whitmer On Hulk Hogan Endorsing Donald Trump – ‘I’m An Iron Sheik Fan’

Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer has shared her support for the Iron Sheik after Hulk Hogan publicly endorsed Donald Trump for President. At the 2024 Republican National Convention, Hogan called Trump his “hero” and endorsed the 78-year-old to be a “real American.”

Appearing in Lansing, Michigan, Whitmer was asked for her thoughts on Hogan’s endorsement of Trump. She joked “This was the question I was hoping not to get asked tonight” and threw her support behind the Iron Sheik. While Whitmer spoke of Sheik being from Lansing, Michigan, this was the original Sheik Ed Farhat. The Iron Sheik, who passed away in June 2023, was born in Iran.

There was one question I was really hoping to dodge tonight… pic.twitter.com/821wx9SaZs — Gretchen Whitmer (@truegretch) July 23, 2024

Hogan isn’t the only notable name in wrestling backing the former President. WWE Hall of Famer Glenn Jacobs is backing Trump as he has done for years. On Twitter, Jacobs, the Mayor of Knox County, TN, argued that Joe Biden was not fit to serve as President after the Democrat leader announced he would not seek re-election this November. Jacobs was at the RNC, as was Linda McMahon who delivered a speech before Hogan and Trump himself.

Whitmer has thrown her support behind Kamala Harris for the November election. The Vice President has been endorsed by several names so far, including President Biden.