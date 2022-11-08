Will Ospreay Has Been Contacted by WWE – Has Dream Opponents in Mind

Could Will Ospreay step through the Forbidden Door and compete against some of WWE‘s biggest stars?

Ospreay is currently signed to New Japan Pro Wrestling and is in his first reign as IWGP United States Heavyweight Champion.

In June this year, Ospreay made his debut for AEW and defended his title against Orange Cassidy at the AEWxNJPW: Forbidden Door event.

Stepping Through the Forbidden Door

In addition to New Japan and AEW, Ospreay has competed for Progress Wrestling, Rev Pro, and Ring of Honor, among other promotions.

Ospreay has yet to compete in a WWE ring, but as he told Tokyo Sports, it is something he’s considering.

“I’ve been approached by them, so I have a lot to think about.” Will Ospreay.

This year has seen WWE work more with other promotions, including having Impact’s Mickie James at the Women’s Royal Rumble match in January.

AEW stars were allowed to appear on Raw in June to mark the 20th anniversary of John Cena‘s debut, and it is reported that the Good Brothers will compete for NJPW up until Wrestle Kingdom in January.

Opponents

If Ospreay does compete for WWE, there’s no shortage of potential Superstars for him to face.

In the interview, Ospreay discussed possible opponents, including a first-ever match and reuniting with an old foe.

“I’ve mentioned Seth Rollins‘ name many times… Also, considering my history, it would be a dream to fight Ricochet again. I think that because I think we have become completely different wrestlers than when we fought in the past.”

Ricochet and Ospreay have faced off a total of 13 times according to Cagematch, which their most recent bout being in August 2017.

Translation for interview provided by Google Translate