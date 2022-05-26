Will Ospreay To WWE Stars: ‘You Guys Aren’t Wrestlers’

Will Ospreay has been making headlines with his comments about WWE recently. He has now called out WWE stars in a manner that is sure to get some attention.

The former IWGP heavyweight champion recently appeared on Wresthings podcast. He discussed things such as why he has no interest in joining WWE and more.

Speaking about WWE stars, Ospreay told them that they aren’t wrestlers. Per the high-flying star, it’s not a dig but the reality of the situation:

“You guys aren’t wrestlers, you’re actors and you just do wrestling and I don’t think that’s a dig. You guys make way more money than me like, good on you, but I just feel like when I say proudly, ‘That’s a wrestler. I am a wrestler, I am not an actor,’

But I know you guys can wrestle, you’re just not really allowed to show it, I guess.” said Will Ospreay, “But other than you want to make a lot of money and retire, that’s what WWE is kind of for these days.”

Apart from this, the NJPW star also talked about the upcoming Forbidden Door PPV. He revealed which AEW star he would like to face on the joint show.

What do you think about Will Ospreay’s comments about WWE stars? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below.