Will Ospreay On Who He Would Like To Face At Forbidden Door

Will Ospreay is guaranteed to be featured in a big match at the upcoming AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door PPV. If it’s left up to him, he would like to face someone who is an AEW original at the show.

The former IWGP Heavyweight champion recently spoke to Wresthings podcast. He mentioned how Bryan Danielson and CM Punk are ‘obvious’ opponents for him.

Though discussing what kind of opponent he would like to face, Ospreay said that he would like to compete against a homegrown AEW star on the show:

“I would like a challenge and what I mean by that is I would like a homemade guy, like someone that didn’t come from NXT, that didn’t come from New Japan,

Because I think that’s the challenge.” said Will Ospreay, “Can I do like a sick match with someone that was born and made in AEW? … Jungle Boy, I’d love to tear it up with him.”

The NJPW star praised AEW for its product saying that it makes him excited to be a wrestling fan. He then reiterated how he would love to face a ‘grassroots’ AEW name at the PPV event.

AEW x NJPW: Forbidden Door will be taking place from the United Center in Chicago, Illinois on Sunday, June 26. No matches have been announced for the event yet but fans expect the show to feature some dream encounters.

Quotes via Wrestlinginc