William Regal’s Return to WWE Said to be “Still in Play” (Report)

Could William Regal return to WWE after being released from the promotion earlier this year?

On January 5, Regal was cut from his role with WWE NXT, as part of several management releases, all of whom had worked closely with Triple H.

Regal debuted for AEW at the Revolution 2022 Pay-Per-View in March, forming the Blackpool Combat Club.

Regal’s Future

After Triple H shared a video of the British legend ahead of Survivor Series WarGames, there was speculation on Regal’s status with AEW.

It was initially reported that Regal had months left on his AEW deal, but in an update, it was said he has years and will remain under contract until 2025.

At AEW Full Gear 2022, Regal turned on Jon Moxley and aided MJF in winning the AEW World Championship.

Regal’s Return

Regal may still have plenty of time left on his AEW deal, but that hasn’t stopped WWE hoping for a return.

While speaking on Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer went into detail regarding the former King of the Ring’s contract.

“William Regal when he signed, which was only in April or May, said that he signed for three years. Now, something is going on… I’ve been told a lot of stuff but most of it was off the record.

“I do know that it is something that has been talked about [by WWE.]” Dave Meltzer.

Meltzer added that Tony Khan has yet to let anyone out of a contract early, but that doesn’t mean Regal won’t be the exception.

“It’s something that’s in play. But he said his contract is three years, so in theory, that would tell you that he couldn’t do anything until April 2025.”

Run

On last week’s AEW Dynamite, Jon Moxley confronted Regal, and would have attacked him if not for Bryan Danielson.

Instead of attacking Regal, the former World Champion told Regal to run from AEW and never return.

Speaking about the segment, which some have seen as AEW’s way of writing Regal off TV, Meltzer said this isn’t the case.

“The thing on Wednesday’s show was just an angle, but there had been talk of that from very early on.” Dave Meltzer.

After missing last week’s Dynamite, AEW World Champion MJF will be on tonight’s show, but it is unclear if Regal will join him.