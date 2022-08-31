“Wish I was There” – Former WWE Champion Comments on Missing Clash at the Castle

WWE Clash at the Castle airs this Saturday from the Principality Stadium in Cardiff, Wales. It is the company’s first stadium show in the United Kingdom in over thirty years.

Roman Reigns will defend the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Drew McIntyre at the premium live event. The SmackDown Women’s Championship and Intercontinental Championship will also be defended at the event.

RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair will team with Alexa Bliss and Asuka to battle Bayley, Iyo Sky, and Dakota Kai this Saturday at Clash at the Castle. Seth Rollins and Riddle will also meet in the ring after their rivalry has become incredibly personal as of late.

Matt Riddle and Seth Rollins just went full Daniel Cormier / Jon Jones ?pic.twitter.com/lzkbm5KK8W — Chamatkar Sandhu (@SandhuMMA) August 30, 2022

AJ Styles noted in a recent interview that he was going to miss the premium live event and commented some more on it today. The Phenomenal One joined WWE’s The Bump today and Kayla Braxton wondered if the UK crowd will be one of the best in history this Saturday.

“It hurts my heart not being a part of something like that. We know how the UK is and we know how they erupt over there. They make everything seem so special and to be around that many people at one time, wow it is going to be explosive. I think everyone is going to have an amazing time, wish I was there. Maybe we’ll get to see a new champion.” AJ Styles on missing Clash at the Castle (24:20-24:48)

The two-time WWE Champion then gave an official prediction for the title match between Roman Reigns and Drew McIntyre.

“Drew is something special man. It’s his time. I really believe that. In the pandemic, he was champ but this is in front of people. Is it his hometown? Not exactly but I’m sure they’ll be there. I think he’s got momentum on his side, I really do.” (25:16-25:34)

