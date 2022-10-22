The Women’s Wrestling Hall of Fame Coming Soon

A new Women’s Wrestling Hall of Fame is coming to fruition thanks to documentarian, Christopher Annino. The Hall of Fame will focus on a variety of women’s wrestling, including Olympic style, freestyle, and the NCAA.

Annino told SlamWrestling.net, “We debated on it for a long time and we’re going to call it the Women’s Wrestling Hall of Fame, so it’s not women’s pro wrestling. We also include in the actual Olympic style, freestyle, Olympic style, and obviously, anything to do with the NCAA right now, because women’s wrestling is starting to become a fairly big thing in the NCAA.”

They will be partnering with the International Pro Wrestling Hall of Fame in Albany, NY. By partnering with the IPWHF, they will have a physical location for the Women’s Wrestling Hall of Fame. It will be at the MVP Arena. There will be plaques and a display area to showcase inductees.

Inaugural inductees for the Women’s Wrestling Hall of Fame

The inaugural class will be made up of various legends. The modern class will include two-time WWE Women’s Champion and former NWA Women’s Champion, Jazz. Rita Chatterton, who was WWF’s first woman referee will also be inducted.

Luna Vachon, Ethel Johnson, Babs Wingo, Marva Scott, Mildred Burke, Susan “Tex” Green, Beverly Shade, and the tag team of Donna Christanello and Toni Rose round out the inductees.

2004 Gold medalist Iryna Merleni will also be inducted. Gorgeous Ladies of Wrestling (GLOW) will be honored as well.

According to the website, the credentials for election are as follows:

-1800’s to 1910 Pre Radio Era

-1920’s-1950’s Radio Era

-1950’s to 1970’s Early TV Era

-1980’s to 2000 Modern TV Era

-2000’s-Present Internet Era

There will also be four categories: pioneer, amateur, professional, and non-wrestling.

On December 17, 2022, Jazz will be inducted during the Icons of Wrestling at the famed ECW Arena. Annino says that indications will likely happen at other places.