World of Sport Planning UK Relaunch – Have Spoken to Nick Aldis & Mickie James

World of Sport may soon be back on screens in the UK with some high-profile talent as part of the promotion.

The show first debuted on ITV in 1965, and covered many sports in the UK, including Soccer, Horse Racing and wrestling.

In 2018, over two decades after the final episode, World of Sport was brought back exclusively as a wrestling promotion.

The Revival

2018’s World of Sport Wrestling did not last long, as the show featured 10 episodes and was not renewed by ITV, making the September 29, episode the final broadcast.

When Inside the Ropes recently spoke to sources close to World of Sport, they were told that there are aspirations for the show to be revived for the second time in the UK.

Their report adds that there is a “number of different approaches” on the table, including a style similar to the NWA.

This would see World of Sport run low-cost, free-to-air television shows from a studio, alongside live events.

This style proved to be effective during the Covid-19 Pandemic due to the lower risk of infection compared to having arenas filled with fans.

Aldis and James

If World of Sport Wrestling is to relaunch, they’ll need a big name, and that could be Nick Aldis.

The two-time former NWA World Heavyweight Champion, Aldis recently announced his intention to leave the NWA, and has been vocal about his issues with Billy Corgan.

Sources from World of Sport said that there has been communication between themselves and Aldis, and that the Brit’s wife Mickie James is also interested in getting involved.

James is currently enjoying her ‘Last Rodeo’ with IMPACT Wrestling, having announced back in September that she will retire after her next defeat.