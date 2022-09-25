“Worth It” – Darby Allin Got Staples in Scalp After AEW Rampage: Grand Slam

Darby Allin isn’t phased after getting staples in his head following this week’s AEW Rampage: Grand Slam event.

During the show, Allin teamed with Sting to face the House of Black’s Buddy Matthews and Brody King.

At one point, Allin dropped himself and King off of the stage, which resulted in the former getting his head split wide open.

While Allin was willing to continue, AEW’s medical team advised him to exit the match due to the laceration.

Sting and Allin would win the match, following the interference from Japanese wrestling legend The Great Muta.

Staples

After the match, Allin required five staples in his scalp to close the wound.

On Twitter, the former AEW TNT Champion showed off the injury, but said that the staples had been “worth it.”

Death-Defying

Allin’s recent dive off of the stage is hardly the first time the AEW wrestler has put his body on the line.

In May, Allin faced Jeff Hardy, and hit the latter’s Swanton Bomb off a ladder in the ring, onto Hardy, who was laid across several steel chairs outside of the ring.

Darby’s high-flying antics aren’t reserved to just AEW, as he also performs stunts at various events not associated with wrestling.

Last month, Allin drove a jeep over his house in an insane 96-foot jump, which he called the “sketchiest” stunt he’s done.

Earlier this month, the former AEW TNT Champion performed a backflip on a tricycle after going down a long ramp.