WWE Reveals When WrestleMania 39 Tickets Go On Sale

WWE has revealed when tickets will go on sale for fans looking to attend WrestleMania 39 next year.

After the success of WrestleMania 38, fans have wondered when WWE will announce the date WrestleMania 39 tickets will be available. The event has also sparked interest as The Rock is rumored to have a match with Roman Reigns on the card.

The company shared a press release on July 14th that WrestleMania 39 tickets will go on sale to the public on Aug. 12 at 1 pm EST/10 am PST on Ticketmaster.

The show will also be a two-night event taking place on April 1 and April 2 at the SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, California.

The press release also states that fans could buy tickets for both shows as a combo. It’s unclear if WWE will give a special discount for fans looking to see both shows.

Will The Rock Appear at WrestleMania 39?

The Rock potentially having a match at WrestleMania 39 against Roman Reigns is something that WWE fans have speculated. The Rock has also teased the thought of him facing the current Undisputed WWE Universal Champion on his TV Show Young Rock.

However, WWE hasn’t shared if that is their plan for WrestleMania 39.

Another potential problem WWE may have in getting The Rock to appear is the current investigation that WWE Chairman Vince McMahon is having. The Chairman is under investigation by the Board of Directors for an alleged $3 million hush pact with a former employee.

The situation worsened when The Wall Street Journal revealed that he had a non-disclosure agreement with four other women to hide allegations of sexual misconduct and infidelity.

As the situation seems to be worsening and WWE is receiving negative press, it’s possible that The Rock could distance himself from the company until the investigation is complete.

Although, we don’t know how long the investigation will take or if more information about McMahon will come out.