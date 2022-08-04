The Best Way to Get Front Row Seats for WretleMania Hollywood

WWE brings WrestleMania to Hollywood in 2023. WrestleMania 39 is scheduled to take place Saturday April 1st and Sunday April 2nd from Sofi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. The venue holds an estimated 70,000 fans.

WrestleMania Hollywood tickets go on sale to the general public Friday, August 12th.

The day before (Thursday, August 11th), a WrestleMania ticket launch event will be held at Sofi Stadium. The free event will feature live in-ring matches, as well as celebrity appearances from Snoop Dogg, JoJo Siwa and Gabriel Iglesias. WWE superstars advertised to appear include Seth “Freakin” Rollins, The Miz, Bianca Belair, Liv Morgan, The Usos, Theory and more.

WrestleMania Hollywood Front Row Tickets

SoFi Stadium

If you want to score front row or ringside tickets for WrestleMania Hollywood, your best bet is WWE Priority Pass. WWE has partnered with On Location to offer premium all-inclusive ticket packages for WrestleMania.

“A limited number of the top-tier packages remain available and are the only way to guarantee a front row seat today to WrestleMania.” – WWE Priority Pass

“Also included is the most robust offering in history of WWE’s all-inclusive ticket packages, including a selection of private event transportation, an exclusive backstage experience, an evening event with a WWE Superstar and an excursion at Steve Austin’s Broken Skull Brewery or Mattel’s Design Studio where WWE’s Action Figures have been developed for over a decade.”

There are five tiers of ticket packages available, all including lots of perks, starting at $675 per person.