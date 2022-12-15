Wrestler Beats Chris Jericho in AEW Dynamite debut, gets signed

Chris Jericho said he was going to get a tune up on Dynamite when he wrestled an enhancement talent. He far underestimated his opponent.

Action Andretti was the lucky one to face “The Ocho” in his first match since dropping the ROH World Championship last Saturday at Final Battle. Andretti would not allow Jericho to look past him. He forced offense and even forced Jericho to wrestle in picture-in-picture.

Nine and a half minutes later, Andretti shocked the AEW Galaxy when he upset the former champion. He drew comparisons to the 1-2-3 Kid. He took notice.

Did we just witness the BIGGEST. UPSET. in the HISTORY of professional wrestling?!?! @ActionAndretti just BEAT @IAmJericho in his #AEWDynamite debut!!!!



— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) December 15, 2022

Who is Action Andretti?

After that performance, fans on Twitter were calling for Andretti to be signed. Minutes later Tony Khan tweeted out the #AllElite graphic with “Congratulations! It’s official! Action Andretti is ALL ELITE!”

For those fans that watch Dark, Andretti is someone they’ll recognize. Back in October, he had a tag team match against Tony Nese and Josh Woods. The next night, he would have a seven minute match against QT Marshall.

He regularly wrestles for MCW and just successfully defended the MCW Heavyweight Championship against Speedball Mike Bailey. He’s also competed in GCW and CZW.

Andretti had a memorable debut and it’ll be fun to see where he goes from here.