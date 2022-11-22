Wrestler Plays Nintendo Switch During His Matches

A video of a wrestler playing a Nintendo Switch during his match has gone viral.

This wrestler’s gimmick is playing Nintendo Switch throughout the match? pic.twitter.com/Tff6BsYq7M — DS Ring the Belle ? (@ringthebelleds) November 20, 2022

Big Game Leroy has even battled his opponents in video games mid-match. He challenged Lo-Ki to play Mortal Kombat. The game was pulled up on the big screen during a House of Glory show so that fans could watch too.

Big Game Leroy Has Faced Big Names

Leroy was trained by Amazing Red. Along with HOG, he has also wrestled for promotions such as Pro Wrestling Vibe, Uncanny Attractions, and Invictus Pro. At the latter promotion, he was their inaugural Social Media Champion.

This year, Leroy was named #495 in Pro Wrestling Illustrated. He has faced the likes of Danhausen, Suge D (“Pineapple Pete”), and Ken Broadway. He began wrestling with his Switch since 2019 and says that he’s used the same Switch in his matches.

Been wrestling this way since 2019.

Same switch I’ve had since 2018.

Sooooo no condolences needed ty very much https://t.co/FqeMduJz8Q — BIG GAME #495 (@BigGameLeroy) November 21, 2022

Back in 2020, he and EJ Lewis tagged against Santana and Ortiz on AEW Dark. Santana smashed his his Switch, but Leroy says it still worked afterwards.

It still worked afterwards ???? https://t.co/Nji79TtEH8 — BIG GAME #495 (@BigGameLeroy) November 21, 2022

With the viral nature of his character, one opponent has been suggested for Big Game Leroy: Luigi Primo. Primo went viral a few months ago for tossing a “pizza” during his match. This led to a couple appearances on Dynamite. Leroy would probably duck under Primo while he’s busy trying to toss a pizza over and over. It’s only right that Leroy challenge Primo to a game of Super Mario Party.