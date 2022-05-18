Former WWE Stars & Controversial MMA Fighter Set For WES On June 4

Former WWE talent Adam Scherr (Braun Strowman) and former UFC fighter Alistair Overeem will collide at Wrestling Entertainment Series.

On May. 13, former WWE tag team Legion of Pain (Authors of Pain) announced that their wrestling promotion WES would have an event on June 4 on FITE TV at the Motorpoint Arena in Nottingham, England.

Legion of Pain shared that they would be making their in-ring return for their first event. However, they didn’t share who else would be on the card.

The WES website has now revealed all of the matches that will take place on the card, including the main event between Scherr and Overeem for the World Championship.

This marks the first wrestling match for Overeem, who has been open about not liking what he’s seen from professional wrestling like WWE.

Another match on the card is former WWE talents Lina Fanene (Nia Jax) vs. CJ Perry (Lana) for the Women’s Championship.

Overeem on WWE and Professional Wrestling Today

Overeem spoke publicly on The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani about his thoughts on wrestling, mainly WWE, last year. He shared that he grew up watching WWE and liked Hulk Hogan and The Ultimate Warrior but stopped watching as he got older.

“I watched it when I was 19 years old. Hulk Hogan, Ultimate Warrior, huge fans of those guys. Honky Tonk Man, great, funny,” said Overeem. He continued, “…I stopped watching after that, so I’m not watching since 92, 93, 94 and just recently I started looking again on Youtube, and oh my god this stuff is lame.

“It’s just lame with all these guys are doing, it’s fake, it’s lame, it’s stupid.” Overeem said something after “it’s stupid,” but it was edited out.

During the live interview, Overeem did indeed label pro wrestling as “gay.” Helwani told Overeem to not say that, which the former UFC fighter said why and continued to share that he thought what he has seen recently of wrestling from WWE content is lame.

When asked by Helwani if he thinks professional wrestlers are athletes, he expressed again that it is lame. It’s unclear if Overeem has watched any wrestling outside of WWE or if he changed his stance on wrestling today.

The Wrestling Entertainment Series Card (6/4)

The first WES card will have eight matches. Two of the matches will be on the pre-show.

Adam Scherr vs. Alistair Overeem for the World Championship-Main Event

Lina Fanene vs. C.J Perry for the Women’s Championship-Co-Main Event

Legion of Pain vs. Wesley Blake and Steve Maclin for the World Tag Team Championship

Killer Kross vs. Samuray Del Sol vs. Jonah

Madison Rayne and Tenille Dashwood vs. Deonna Purrazzo and Chelsea Green for the World Women’s Tag Team Championship

Dean Muhtadi vs. Lince Dorado

Mike Bennett vs. Biff Busick-Pre-Show

Dirty Dango vs. Levis Valenzuela Jr.-Pre-Show

The card isn’t available on FITE TV as of this writing for pre-order. We will update when it gets updated.