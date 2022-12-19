Wrestling Veteran on Mandy Rose Being Released by WWE: “They’re a PG Company”

Mandy Rose walked into Tuesday’s edition of WWENXT as the reigning Women’s Champion. She left the show without the title and her job.
WWE released Mandy Rose on Wednesday morning after Roxanne Perez ended her 413-day reign as NXT Women’s Champion. The company believed they had no choice due to the explicit content Mandy was posting on her subscription site for fans.
Speaking on the Jim Cornette Experience podcast, the legendary manager and promoter discussed Mandy Rose’s release from WWE. He noted that he is pro-porn, but not if you are representing a company trying to make deals with Disney.
Jim Cornette on Mandy Rose possibly earning more outside of WWE
It was reported that former WWE Superstar Lana (CJ Perry) earned more this year on her subscription site than she did during her best year in WWE. Mandy Rose’s subscription site will likely rise in popularity following her release from the company and the added attention it has received.
Cornette noted on his podcast that it makes sense that Mandy would choose modeling over wrestling if she can earn similar money.