Wrestling World Touts Cody Rhodes For Resilient HIAC Outing

Cody Rhodes put out one of the greatest performances of his wrestling career at Hell In A Cell. The wrestling world is touting The American Nightmare for the resilience he showed during the show.

After it was revealed that the former Intercontinental champion has torn his pec, many fans believed that the main event of tonight’s show will be called off.

However, Cody Rhodes had other plans. The 36-year-old not only delivered the performance of a lifetime on the show with the gruesome injury, but he also managed to win his match against Seth Rollins.

For the love of the game — Cody Rhodes (@CodyRhodes) June 6, 2022

The wrestling world has been reacting to this incredible performance ever since and people from different companies have come together to tout the wrestling veteran.

Wrestling World Reacts To Cody Rhodes’ Performance

Former AEW star Joey Janela reacted to a video showing Rhodes’ injury. He dubbed the situation as ‘unreal’ and wished Cody to get well soon:

This is unreal, @CodyRhodes is an animal! Get well soon https://t.co/jZoua3or0V — "The Bad Boy" Joey Janela (@JANELABABY) June 6, 2022

AEW star Shawn Spears, who had a feud with the former TNT champion during the early days of the company, reacted with a short but meaningful tweet:

Can’t teach heart. — Shawn Spears (@ShawnSpears) June 6, 2022

Former WWE and Impact Wrestling star Brian Myers tagged Cody Rhodes in a tweet. He touted the WWE star for his performance calling him an ‘absolute warrior’:

Other names who reacted to the news include people such as Renee Paquette, Big Swole, Jordynne Grace, Carmelo Hayes, and many more. You can check out the top reactions below:

COME ON!!!!! His arm! ??? — Renee Paquette (@ReneePaquette) June 6, 2022

Wait, Cody wrestled like that? Dammmn. — Lady Frost (@RealLadyFrost) June 6, 2022

Mad respect — Carmelo Hayes (@Carmelo_WWE) June 6, 2022

Nothing but absolute respect to @CodyRhodes. Dude lives and breathes professional wrestling, is willing to give 100% every single night. Tonight was something special only those who truly love this business will understand.



Pure passion, get well soon Cody. #KANG — Cheeseburger or CB? (@CheeseburgerROH) June 6, 2022

That bruise huge as sh!t boy…DAMN ? pic.twitter.com/apEJ8Hiu6s — Big Swole ?? (@SwoleWorld) June 6, 2022