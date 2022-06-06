Brandi Rhodes Reacts To Cody Rhodes’ Incredible HIAC Performance

Cody Rhodes not only won his Hell In A Cell match but he earned the respect of everyone watching. According to his wife Brandi Rhodes, this performance is evidence that you can do anything if you set your mind to it.

The former WWE star took on her Twitter after the PPV went off air. She said that she would use this performance from her husband as an example and inspiration for their daughter Liberty:

“Liberty better not ever tell me “I can’t”. I’m gonna have this match cued up faster than she can finish her sentence. Never imagined he would be able to finish that match…and win.”

Cody Rhodes Suffers Injury

WWE announced earlier today that Cody Rhodes had suffered an injury. It was later reported that he tore his pec while training in the gym.

Many expected the company to call off the Hell In A Cell match between him and Seth Rollins on account of the injury but the American Nightmare decided otherwise.

Not only did Cody come out to perform with a graphic-looking injury but he competed in a gruesome Hell In A Cell match and won.

The debate about whether or not the officials should have allowed him to compete in such a condition is hot among fans. There is no denying that this outing has cemented Rhodes as one of the toughest wrestlers of the current generation.