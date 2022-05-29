WWE Advertising Money in The Bank Outside of AEW Double or Nothing Venue

WWE is hyping up its Money in the Bank PPV at the sight of AEW Double or Nothing.

AEW is in Las Vegas tonight (May 29) but WWE will make its way to “Sin City” on July 2. Double or Nothing takes place inside T-Mobile Arena, while Money in the Bank has been moved from Allegiant Stadium to the MGM Grand Garden Arena.

Observant fan Sean Slate took notice of a WWE truck advertising MITB with Cody Rhodes front and center outside of the DoN venue.

WWE wildin advertising this right in front of the T-Mobile arena ? pic.twitter.com/1x4JhkNHL7 — Sean Slate (@slate_s42) May 29, 2022

In recent days, we’ve seen AEW President Tony Khan take a shot at WWE over moving MITB from a stadium to an arena. WWE has said they have moved to the “intimate confines” of the MGM Grand.

There’s a lot of buzz surrounding Double or Nothing tonight. Many are wondering about the status of MJF, who no-showed a meet and greet on Saturday amid issues with AEW.

Hours before the show, he hadn’t arrived at the building but AEW has put back the hype video for his match with Wardlow on YouTube. As of now, the match is still scheduled to go on.