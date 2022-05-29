Very Latest on MJF, Is He In The Building For AEW Double Or Nothing?

Tension is building just hours away from AEW Double or Nothing and MJF is at the center of it all.

This weekend has been a wild one for AEW officials to say the least. MJF and Samoa Joe weren’t present at AEW Fan Fest but their situations were quite different.

In Joe’s case, Sean Ross Sapp reports that this may have been the result of an accidental double booking. Joe already had commitments for voiceover work, so this was an error on AEW’s part.

With MJF, he flat out no-showed.

PWInsider reported that AEW officials initially couldn’t contact him despite attempts. Fightful followed that story up, reporting a flight out of Las Vegas was booked for MJF just one night before Double or Nothing.

PWInsider then reported that MJF remained in Las Vegas as he didn’t board the plane to Newark, New Jersey.

Is MJF Inside T-Mobile Arena?

(AEW)

Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer is reporting that as of about three hours before the AEW Double or Nothing Buy-In show, MJF has not been seen inside the building.

As of a few minutes ago MJF wasn't at the building. — Dave Meltzer (@davemeltzerWON) May 29, 2022

Furthermore, AEW has removed its hype video on YouTube promoting the MJF vs. Wardlow match scheduled for tonight. Earlier today, the company removed a tweet hyping up the match.

Reports have insisted that this is a very real situation between MJF and AEW. It’ll be interesting to see if something was worked out and AEW is milking it or if MJF’s status will truly come down to the wire.