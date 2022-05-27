Tony Khan Throws Shade at WWE Following Money in the Bank Venue Change

AEW President Tony Khan has burned WWE amid the company’s decision to move its Money in the Bank event.

WWE MITB was going to be held inside Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada. Ticketholders were recently notified that they will be refunded as the event has been moved to the MGM Grand Garden Arena.

- Advertisement -

Fans who purchased tickets for the Allegiant Stadium show will be the first with access to the pre-sale for the MGM Grand event.

Tony Khan Goes Off

Never one to back down from some banter, Tony Khan took to his Twitter account to throw massive shade toward Vince McMahon’s empire.

Genius move trying to take on Dana and the UFC in Vegas during International Fight Week.



See you tonight on Friday Night #AEWRampage on @tntdrama at a special time tonight

6:30pm ET/5:30pm CT/4:30pm MT/3:30pm PT! — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) May 27, 2022

“Yesterday: one of my favorite days, including

-great visits with fans + media

-a trip to LA for the most fulfilling meeting of my life with @wbd leadership

-dinner with my Dad + Dana White, where I got to break the news to Dana about MITB moving to MGM

Today: #AEWRampage on TNT!

- Advertisement -

“Genius move trying to take on Dana and the UFC in Vegas during International Fight Week.”

Khan isn’t the only one who has taken shots at WWE over the venue change. CM Punk also had a bit of fun with it, reminding fans of the WrestleMania VII building being changed due to poor ticket sales.

AEW-Warner Bros. Discovery On Good Terms?

Since the WarnerMedia-Discovery merger was announced, many grew concerned over AEW’s future on TBS and TNT. Brett Weitz, a top executive at WarnerMedia who championed AEW programming, is out of the company due to the merger.

- Advertisement -

Despite the fears, Tony Khan has seemingly squashed any doubt that his promotion is in good standing with the new regime.

As mentioned in the quote, Khan claimed to have had “the most fulfilling” meeting of his life with Warner Bros. Discovery leadership.