WWE & AEW Shows Will be Preempted by Baseball in October

WWE and AEW will see programming interruptions this October due to scheduling conflicts with Major League Baseball.

On Monday, MLB released its 2022 postseason schedule, which can be viewed at MLB.com.

All Elite Wrestling‘s flagship show, AEW Dynamite, will be affected first. At least one week of Dynamite will have to air on a different channel or date than usual.

The American League Championship Series kicks off Wednesday, October 19th. Game 1 of the ALCS will air live on TBS that night, during AEW Dynamite’s weekly time slot.

Should the ALCS go to a series-deciding 7th game, the following week’s Dynamite (Wednesday, October 26th) would also be preempted.

WWE SmackDown Preemption(s)

Abe “Kunckleball” Schwartz would be pisssssed

WWE SmackDown will also be preempted on Friday, October 28th. FOX will be airing Game 1 of the 2022 World Series.

Should the best-of-7 World Series go to 6 games, the September 4th edition of SmackDown would get bumped as well.

SmackDown has aired on FOX cable affiliate FS1 for preemptions, so this is a likely scenario here.

We’ve reached out to WWE & AEW for comment to see if the company has any plans yet regarding these scheduling conflicts.