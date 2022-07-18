WWE Has Bought Rights To Documentary About Hall Of Famer

A biography on Kurt Angle’s life is set to air on A&E later this month. Turns out, WWE has their own plans for this documentary.

The WWE Hall of Famer talked about a number of things on the latest episode of his podcast. This included his storyline with Jason Jordan and more.

Speaking about his upcoming documentary, Angle revealed that WWE has bought the rights to it. Per Kurt, the company plans to make it more pro wrestling oriented:

“The WWE bought the show from us, the documentary, they changed it up a little bit and made it a little more pro-wrestling oriented but we made a deal with them that this will air on Peacock next year.”

The one next year on Peacock will be more about my personal life growing up and before the WWE.” said Kurt Angle, “It’s a really well-rounded documentary but the one that WWE is showing will be pro-WWE stuff,”

Apart from this, the former world champion also talked about Jordan’s career-ending injury. He revealed that the young star is suffering from its effects to this day.

The A&E documentary focusing on the WWE career of Kurt Angle will air on July 31, 2022 at 8 PM Eastern.