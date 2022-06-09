WWE Champion Possibly Injured During Tapings

One WWE superstar may have sustained an injury during a recent taping.

As they say in WWE, “this ain’t ballet.” There is a risk that superstars run every time they step inside the ring. Even doing routine moves can lead to serious injury, which is why the company advises fans not to try these acts at home.

For one NXT Champion, she may have been injured but it’s also possible she avoided anything serious.

Gigi Dolin’s Injury Scare

(via WWE)

A spoiler report from PWInsider noted that there was a moment during a recent set of NXT tapings where Gigi Dolin was on the receiving end of a cannonball from Cora Jade. Gigi did not get up, so Cora pinned her immediately.

Gigi, one-half of the NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions, had to be helped to the back.

In some good news, the report noted that Gigi was out for a promo segment later and didn’t appear to show lingering effects.

With that said, she didn’t get physical during the segment.

Time will tell whether Gigi simply got the wind knocked out of her or if there’s something more serious at play.