Women’s Match Announced for WWE Clash at the Castle

WWE officially announced a new match during Monday’s episode of Raw for the upcoming Clash at the Castle event.

In the show’s opening segment, Bayley, Dakota Kai & IO SKY vs. Bianca Belair, Alexa Bliss & Asuka in a six-woman tag team match was confirmed.

Bayley, Sky, and Kai returned at SummerSlam following Belair successfully retaining the Raw Women’s Title against Becky Lynch. Last week on Raw, the heel faction took out Lynch to write her off television as she is injured. Belair vs. SKY ended in a no contest on this same show when Bayley tripped Belair as Sky distracted the referee. Sky tried a cover with her feet on the rope, but Bliss knocked her off. This led to a brawl.

On Monday’s Raw, the six stars had a confrontation that led to the match being set up, and another brawl broke out.

Here is the current card for WWE Clash at the Castle:

Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns vs. Drew McIntyre

WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion Liv Morgan vs. Shayna Baszler

Bayley, Dakota Kai and IO SKY vs. Bianca Belair, Alexa Bliss and Asuka

A match with two top stars is internally listed for this show that has yet to be announced.

WWE presents the Clash at the Castle event on Saturday, September 3, 2022 from Principality Stadium in Cardiff, Wales that will air on Peacock. Here is the updated card: