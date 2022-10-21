WWE Considering Ex-Ring of Honor Talent for Bray Wyatt’s Stable

WWE may be looking for talent outside of their own company to follow the buzzards into Bray Wyatt‘s rumored stable.

Wyatt returned to WWE at Extreme Rules 2022, 15 months after his controversial release under the previous regime.

At the time it was reported that Wyatt’s contract, estimated to be $3 million per year, and creative differences with then-CEO Vince McMahon, led to his release.

New Members

During his Extreme Rules return, characters from the Firefly Fun House appeared, portrayed by real people.

This has led to speculation of a stable, which has been dubbed by fans the ‘Wyatt-6,’ a nod to his Twitter handle ‘@Windham6.’

In the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, it is reported that former Ring of Honor talent Vincent and Dutch have been considered to play two of the Wyatt characters.

Vincent, a record-setting four-time ROH World Six-Man Tag Champion, was with the promotion from 2012 to 2019.

Standing at 6-foot-4 and 336lbs, Dutch is an imposing figure, and also a former ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Champion.

Both men were backstage during this week’s episode of Monday Night Raw.

Other Members

Vincent and Dutch may soon be part of the Wyatt-6 but other names have been rumored.

After being in a ‘dark place’ following her SmackDown Women’s Championship loss at Extreme Rules, Liv Morgan has been rumored to join.

Alexa Bliss is also rumored to join, playing into her past with Wyatt.

Bo Dallas is reported to be returning to WWE, and many expect him to align with his brother.

It is believed that Grayson Waller portrayed Mercy the Buzzard at Extreme Rules, while Joe Gacy has also teased involvement.