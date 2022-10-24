WWE Elimination Chamber is Headed to Canada in February 2023

Wrestling fans “up north” have reason to celebrate. Hot off the heels of a record-breaking Canadian tour, WWE is bringing a premium live event to Canada early next year.

WWE Elimination Chamber 2023 is scheduled to take place Saturday, February 18 from Montreal, Québec, Canada at the Bell Centre. In addition to Elimination Chamber, Montreal will also host Friday Night SmackDown the previous night.

Elimination Chamber 2023 marks the first WWE premium live event from Montreal in 14 years.

Tickets for Elimination Chamber and Friday Night SmackDown will be available beginning Friday, December 2 at 10 AM ET. For more information, visit WWE.com.

WWE’s New PLE Strategy for 2023

The news of WWE bringing next year’s Elimination Chamber to Canada aligns with recent reports about the company’s new approach to premium live events (sort of).

Bryan Alvarez of F4WOnline recently sent out a tweet to his ‘Super Followers’ noting that WWE will be holding more International events next year. That aspect of the report checks out. Alvarez noted that WWE will be holding fewer “gimmick” events. Elimination Chamber is considered a gimmick event, so we’ll have to see how the handles other shows like Hell in a Cell, TLC and Extreme Rules.

The first PLE of 203 will be the Royal Rumble on January 28 from the Alamodome in San Antonio, TX. WWE Day 1, which was originally scheduled for January 1, has been scrapped.

