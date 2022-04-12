WWE Reportedly Had Plans to Pair Pat McAfee & Aaron Rodgers

WWE reportedly had a golden idea for a Pat McAfee and Aaron Rodgers tag team that never materialized.

According to a report from Sports Illustrated, shortly after McAfee’s loss at NXT Takeover: WarGames in late 2020, where he was topped by Adam Cole and The Undisputed Era, WWE had plans to bring McAfee back to NXT. The idea was to have McAfee attack Cole before aligning himself with a new partner. That partner would’ve been Green Back Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

Of course, the idea never came to fruition, but it certainly would’ve brought some mainstream coverage to NXT. That’s not to say the idea isn’t completely out of the realm of possibilities. McAfee and Rodgers are good friends, as the four-time NFL MVP and former Super Bowl Champion is a frequent guest on “The Pat McAfee Show.” With McAfee so highly regarded within the company, WWE could certainly attempt to make the idea a reality down the road.

McAfee in particular recently had his WrestleMania debut when he faced Austin Theory in a one-on-one bout at Night Two of WrestleMania 38 in Dallas, Texas last week. Although he won the match, his victory was short-lived as Vince McMahon entered the ring soon after, ordering the referee to begin an impromptu match between the pair that quickly saw “The Chairman Of The Board” win.

And if a victory at WrestleMania wasn’t enough, McAfee also got to celebrate with WWE Hall Of Famer Stone Cold Steve Austin, who hit the ring for the save after the matchup with McMahon. Austin shared a beer with McAfee before giving him a stunner for good measure as well.