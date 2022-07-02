WWE Had Plans to Add More Members to Disbanded Faction

WWE wanted some more additions to a faction that is no more.

There have been some legendary factions in the wrestling business. From The Four Horseman to the nWo to DX and many more, stables in wrestling go together like peanut butter and jelly.

When it comes to this faction, it started off with three close friends and soon a fourth friend joined the party. For the members of this faction, however, four was enough.

Undisputed Era Almost Had More Members

During an appearance on The Kurt Angle Show, Adam Cole revealed that WWE initially wanted Undisputed Era to have more than four members.

“So originally, The Undisputed Era was just supposed to be me, Bobby, and Kyle O’Reilly, that was it, supposed to be the three of us. And they were like, nope, it’s not going to be like a group that expands and we add more and more and more.

“And I remember, they came to us with the idea of adding Roderick Strong. And the three of us were kind off to ourselves, and we were sitting there and we’re like I know we said we don’t want anyone else in the group, but Roderick Strong would be perfect because we’re all buddies with him.”

“It really felt like that’s when the group truly started with the four of us but going off of like different ideas that ended up not happening. I know it was discussed at one point that I can’t even specifically think of the name, but adding one or two more people to the group at one point, that was discussed.”

“I know that the four of us were kind of like, eh, we felt like Roderick was like the exception to the rule. And of course, all four of us are good in the sense of if they were like, no, we really want to do this, we’re gonna go okay.

“‘Yes, sir. Yeah, whatever you want.’ But when they were asking us our opinion, it was no, I feel like just this, this four-man group is the way to go. So yeah, there was discussions about maybe adding different members to The Undisputed ERA at one point that all of us weren’t crazy about, and it ended up not happening.”

Only one member of Undisputed Era remains under WWE contract. That superstar is Roderick Strong, who recently requested his release from the company.

Adam Cole, Kyle O’Reilly, and Bobby Fish are all members of the AEW roster now.

