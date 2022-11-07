WWE Hall of Famer Names Their ‘Fave Five’ Of NXT

WWE Hall of Famer Booker T has officially reintroduced his signature “Fave Five” series. The former five time WCW World Champion reprised his role as a commentator last month, officially joining the NXT brand. Alongside Vic Joseph, Booker T lends a voice to the action and progressions of WWE’s developmental base. In addition, he receives a first hand look at some future stars of the company.

Recently, Booker T released his latest “Fave Five” list, comprised of his current five favorite wrestlers to take notice of in NXT. Amongst that list were a few current and former champions. “Fave 5IVE. Carmelo Hayes. JD McDonagh. Bron Breakker. Pretty Deadly/ Elton Prince & Kit Wilson. Cora Jade. Don’t forget to check out NXT This Tuesday,” Booker wrote via Twitter.

Fave 5IVE

Carmelo Hayes

JD McDonagh

Bron Breakker

Pretty Deadly/ Elton Prince & kit Wilson

Core Jade.

don't forget to check out NXT This Tuesday. — Booker T. Huffman (@BookerT5x) November 6, 2022

Carmelo Hayes

Former NXT North American Champion Carmelo Hayes has captured the interest of Booker in recent months. “Hayes is one of the guys that I want to see get to that next level and literally just kick it in,” he recently said on The Hall of Fame podcast. In the same episode, Booker also praised former WWE NXT Cruiserweight Champion JD McDonagh.”I’m really high on that kid,” he said after watching his match with Ivan Dragunov.

Former NXT Women’s Tag Team Champion Cora Jade was recently deemed “on the fast track to becoming the next Sasha Banks,” according to Wrestle Votes on Give Me Sport.

Bron Breakker reigns as the current NXT Champion, while Pretty Deadly serve as the current NXT Tag Team Champions.

Two-time Hall of Famer Booker T previously acted as a commentator for Raw and SmackDown in the past, before later joining kick-off show panels for WWE. Now, he serves as a voice the company’s third brand.