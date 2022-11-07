NXT Star Is On ‘Fast Track To Becoming the Next Sasha Banks’

Fans haven’t seen Sasha Banks on WWE programming in close to half a year, but WWE may have found the next generation’s answer to ‘The Boss.’

Banks, alongside Naomi, was suspended following their walkout during the May 16, episode of Monday Night Raw over creative differences.

In recent months, it has been rumored that both will return to WWE now that Vince McMahon has retired.

The Next Sasha Banks

Before coming to WWE’s main roster, Banks made a name for herself in NXT, and Cora Jade is doing just that today.

Jade signed with NXT last year and was initially pushed as a babyface, before turning heel on her former-friend Roxanne Perez.

Speaking with Louis Dangoor, Wrestle Votes stated that many in WWE believe Jade could be the next Banks (via WrestlingNews.)

“She has the same thing Sasha has, she’s talented she’s got this unique look about her, she’s super young, and she’s pretty decent in the ring, right? The potential of her becoming a big deal is high and WWE sees that.”

It was added that “everybody loves Cora” and that WWE’s Head of Creative and Head of Talent Triple H is of the opinion that she could be the next Sasha Banks.

The Future of Cora Jade

Jade’s brief NXT Women’s Tag Team Championship reign with Perez marks her only title held in WWE so far.

There has been no word on when WWE plans on bringing her up permanently to the main roster, as she is still at the beginning of her wrestling career.

Jade has already appeared on Raw, as she was featured in a backstage segment with The Judgment Day last month.