WWE Hall of Famer Wants AEW To Sign Dakota Kai

One WWE Hall of Famer thinks Tony Khan should be rushing to the phone to call Dakota Kai.

WWE has been known for having waves of talent releases. The promotion’s most recent one took place in late April. In total, 10 members of the NXT roster were cut. Among the names released was Dakota.

DDP Urges AEW To Sign Dakota Kai

During an appearance on SportsKeeda‘s The Bro Show, WCW legend DDP explained why he thinks AEW President Tony Khan should reach out to Dakota Kai.

“I was surprised they got rid of Dakota [Kai]. She’s good-looking, her work is really good, I was expecting to see her up there, but she never got that shot. If I was Tony Khan, I’d pick her a** up.

“They have some good talent there with the women now. WWE’s women’s talent is off the charts. Most of the girls are better than the guys.

“If I was Tony, I’d pick her up. But it’s a different world now bro.”

AEW hasn’t been afraid to snag former WWE talent. Some feel that Kai could be at the top of Khan’s list as far as female talent is concerned.

During her time in WWE, Dakota became a two-time NXT Tag Team Champion alongside Raquel Gonzalez, now known as Raquel Rodriguez.

Kai also won the 2021 Dusty Rhodes Classic with Raquel. In 2019, Dakota won the NXT Year-End Award for “Future Star of NXT.”